Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
DETROIT, June 18 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday that he wants to enter talks with the three major U.S. automakers about expanding the healthcare insurance pool to include active union workers, retirees and perhaps salaried workers.
Williams said the larger pool would mean lower prices for drug prescriptions, hospital stays and other healthcare services.
This would not mean giving healthcare program management for UAW retirees back to the companies, Williams said. About 607,000 retired UAW members have their healthcare managed by the union. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.