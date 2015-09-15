(Adds "hour by hour" extension of current labor pact)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 14 The United Auto Workers union
said early Tuesday it will keep talking with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles to reach a new contract for the
automaker's U.S. factory workers, delaying a possible strike at
its most profitable operations.
The company and the union had agreed to extend the current
contract, which had expired at midnight, "on an hour by hour
basis" and will continue bargaining, the UAW said.
The decision to extend the contract covering about 40,000
FCA workers in the United States is a sign the two sides are
making progress on complicated pay and benefits issues.
UAW President Dennis Williams and his chief negotiator with
FCA, Norwood Jewell, could call on members to stop work if talks
hit an impasse.
At issue are proposals to overhaul a two-tier pay system the
UAW wants eliminated and to restructure company health plans to
curb rising costs, people familiar with the process said.
The UAW has at least three options now that the contract has
expired.
It could call a companywide strike or stage limited walkouts
that could cripple the firm's operations without forcing hefty
payments to workers from union strike funds. It could also opt
to extend the current contract and allow time for a settlement.
The terms of any deal with Fiat Chrysler would be used to
set the pattern for subsequent labor agreements at General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, the UAW has said.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of the
Italian-American company, canceled an appearance at the
Frankfurt auto show this week to try to seal a deal.
Labor expert Arthur Schwartz said on Monday that FCA must
offer a raise to veteran first-tier workers who have not seen
one in a decade to get workers to ratify any tentative deal.
First-tier workers make about $28 per hour while the second tier
tops out at $19.28 per hour.
Schwartz said FCA workers would not ratify a contract
without a pay hike for more senior workers earning the top wage
scale.
Marchionne has said he wants to eliminate the two-tier wage
system, but he has suggested base wages be set lower than the
current top tier, and wants to offer union workers more in the
form of profit sharing or bonuses when the company's profits are
high.
At FCA, about 45 percent of the company's hourly UAW workers
earn lower-tier wages.
That gives FCA's U.S. operations an $8 to $10 an hour labor
cost advantage over Ford, where 28 percent of the UAW workers
are in the lower-tier wage group, and GM, where 20 percent of
workers are in the lower-wage tier.
Ford and GM on Monday agreed with the UAW to extend their
current contracts, the union and the companies said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Kim
Coghill)