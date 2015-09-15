By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
| DETROIT - Sept 15
DETROIT - Sept 15 Negotiators for the United
Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
continued bargaining on Tuesday over wages and benefits for
about 40,000 U.S. workers as the union delayed calling for
strikes at the company's most profitable operations.
The two sides said they agreed early Tuesday to extend their
old contract, which expired at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT), "on an
hour-by-hour basis." The UAW had still not called for walkouts
as of 7:30 a.m. as workers started reporting for morning shifts
in the U.S. Midwest.
The decision to extend the contract indicates the two sides
are making progress on complicated pay and benefit issues.
Neither FCA nor the UAW issued comments on details of the talks
Tuesday morning.
UAW officials could direct members to stop work at any time
if talks hit an impasse.
At issue are proposals to overhaul a two-tier pay system the
UAW wants eliminated and to restructure company health plans to
curb rising costs, people familiar with the process said.
The UAW wants FCA to agree to raise wages for more senior
workers, who make about $28 per hour, and to reduce or eliminate
the disparity for more recently hires, whose hourly pay tops out
at $19.28.
FCA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has said he
wants to eliminate the two-tier wage system, but he has
suggested base wages be set lower than the current top tier. He
wants to offer union workers more in the form of profit-sharing
or bonuses when FCA's earnings are high.
At FCA, about 45 percent of the hourly UAW workers earn
lower-tier wages.
The UAW has at least three options.
It could call a companywide strike or stage limited walkouts
that could cripple FCA's operations without forcing hefty
payments to workers from union strike funds. It could also opt
to continue extending the talks.
The terms of any deal with Fiat Chrysler would set the
pattern for subsequent labor agreements at General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co, the UAW has said.
FCA's U.S. operations have had an $8-to-$10-an-hour labor
cost advantage over Ford, where 28 percent of the UAW workers
are in the lower-tier wage group, and GM, where 20 percent are
in that tier.
Ford and GM on Monday agreed with the UAW to extend their
current contracts, the union and the companies said.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)