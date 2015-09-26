By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 26 A proposed four-year labor
agreement between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
and the United Auto Workers union encountered strong
opposition from rank-and-file union members in early
ratification voting.
Final results of voting at 37 U.S. UAW local union halls
aren't expected until the middle of next week, and the contract
could still win enough support from Fiat Chrysler's 40,000
UAW-represented workers to go into effect. But the pact, which
would narrow but not close a pay gap between veteran workers and
new hires, has run into trouble at some large Fiat Chrysler
plants.
Some 77 percent of production workers voted "no" at a large
UAW local in Kokomo, Indiana that has more than 5,000 workers,
the Detroit Free Press reported on Saturday. Representatives of
the union local could not be reached for comment.
On Thursday, a 2,000-member UAW local for a stamping plant
in Sterling Heights, Michigan rejected the contract, according
to postings on Facebook, and 80 percent of production workers at
a 1,300-member union local for a Trenton, Michigan engine plant
rejected the proposed deal, the local's website said.
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst at the Center for Automotive
Research, said the UAW would have several options if the
contract is rejected, including going back to the negotiating
table with Fiat Chrysler, or moving on to try to get a deal with
Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co. A strike of
some or all Fiat Chrysler UAW members is also possible, she
said.
Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW, said the union
would make no comment on the ratification until voting is
complete at all plants. A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman declined to
comment.
The UAW on Sept. 14 extended existing contracts with the
Detroit Three automakers, including Ford and GM when the
four-year deals reached in 2011 expired.
The UAW and Fiat Chrysler agreed to a tentative contract on
Sept. 15. Under the proposed contract, the gap
between the highest-paid Fiat Chrysler first-tier plant worker
and the lowest-paid second-tier would close to $8 per hour from
the current $12 per hour.
Fiat Chrysler has the lowest per-hour labor costs among the
Detroit Three, because it has the highest share of the lower
paid, second-tier workers, 45 percent compared to about 28
percent at Ford and about 20 percent at GM.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)