DETROIT Oct 6 The United Auto Workers has
notified Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of its
intention to have workers walk off the job as early as late
Wednesday night, the company said on Tuesday.
"FCA US confirms that it has received strike notification
from the UAW. The Company continues to work with the UAW in a
constructive manner to reach a new agreement," Fiat Chrysler
said in a statement.
A notice to Fiat Chrysler's U.S. vice president for employee
relations, Glenn Shagena, by the UAW's lead Fiat Chrysler
negotiator, Norwood Jewell, said the current four-year contract
extension would be expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)