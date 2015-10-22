DETROIT Oct 21 United Auto Workers union
members showed overwhelming support in early voting returns on
Wednesday night for a proposed four-year labor contract with
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , Detroit
newspapers reported.
The UAW is expected to issue on Thursday the final results
of the ratification vote.
Reports from six locals in Michigan and Ohio showed support
well over 60 percent, according to the Detroit News and the
Detroit Free Press.
Last month, a previous proposed contract was rejected by 65
percent of Fiat Chrysler workers who voted. There are 40,000
Fiat Chrysler UAW members.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)