(Adds worker quote, results at large local union halls,
details)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 21 United Auto Workers union
members showed overwhelming support in early voting returns on
Wednesday night for a proposed four-year labor contract with
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , according to
local union hall websites.
The UAW is expected to issue on Thursday the final results
of the ratification vote on the deal, which will set the tone
for upcoming negotiations with General Motors Co and Ford
Motor Co.
Large local union halls in Kokomo, Indiana, and Belvidere,
Illinois, supported the deal by more than 80 percent, according
to their respective websites. Together, the plants in Kokomo and
Belvidere have nearly a third of the 40,000 Fiat Chrysler UAW
members.
These results, combined with results from local halls in
Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana reported by the Detroit
Free Press and Detroit News showed widespread and overwhelming
support for the new Fiat Chrysler contract.
Last month, a previous proposed contract was rejected by 65
percent of Fiat Chrysler workers who voted.
If the contract is ratified, the UAW is expected to soon
announce whether it will try to reach the next deal with either
GM or Ford.
"I voted for it. The membership told (UAW leaders) to
address the wage and equity issues and they did, which surprised
me," said Bill Parker, a worker at the suburban Detroit plant in
Sterling Heights, Michigan.
The new contract offers a clearer path to top pay for
so-called "second-tier" workers in a two-tier wage system
established in 2007 that pays newer workers less than those
hired before 2007.
The new contract calls for the reshaping of worker pay so
that a new hire will make $17 per hour and advance to top pay,
which under the new pact is about $30 per hour, over eight
years. Since 2007, new hires have not had a clear path toward
top pay.
Top pay for those hired after 2007 was raised to nearly $30
per hour in the new deal, up from $25 per hour in the rejected
contract.
The new contract also eliminated a proposed healthcare pool
of workers of all three Detroit automakers that many workers
found confusing.
The union truncated voting to two days rather than have it
extend over a week or more, and it repackaged the proposed
contract with the help of a public relations firm.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)