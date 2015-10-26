Oct 25 Negotiators for the United Auto Workers
and General Motors Co reached a tentative agreement for a
new four-year labor contract, averting a threatened strike, the
union said late on Sunday night.
The proposed deal will now go to a council of several
hundred UAW leaders from GM's U.S. plants, who are expected to
approve it. The contract then goes to a ratification vote of the
UAW's 52,700 workers at GM, which confirmed a tentative accord
has been reached.
Last week, the union's new contract with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV was overwhelmingly ratified by
worker vote.
