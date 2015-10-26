(Adds labor cost comparisons of Detroit Three, background of
Fiat Chrysler contract)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 25 Negotiators for the United Auto
Workers and General Motors Co reached a tentative
agreement on undisclosed terms for a new four-year labor
contract, averting a threatened strike, the union said late on
Sunday night.
The proposed deal will now go to a council of several
hundred UAW leaders from GM's U.S. plants meeting on Wednesday,
who are expected to approve it. The contract then goes to a
ratification vote of the UAW's 52,700 workers at GM.
Last week, the union's new contract with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV was overwhelmingly ratified by
worker vote.
"We believe that this agreement will present stable
long-term significant wage gains and job security commitments to
UAW members now and in the future," said UAW President Dennis
Williams. "We look forward to presenting the details of these
gains to local union leaders and the membership."
GM confirmed in a separate statement that it had reached a
tentative accord with UAW negotiators. "The new UAW-GM national
agreement is good for employees and the business," Cathy Clegg,
head of North American GM manufacturing and labor, said in the
statement.
Clegg also said the contract will give GM the flexibility
"for the company to respond to the needs of the marketplace."
One of GM's key goals in the talks was to make sure that the
agreement would not saddle it with high fixed costs that could
overburden the company if the cyclical automotive industry takes
a downturn.
The industry sits at the top of that business cycle now, as
U.S. auto sales are seen hitting 17.3 million vehicles this
year. That's well up from the 10.4 million vehicles sold in 2009
in the depths of recession when GM went through a
government-sponsored bankruptcy and bailout.
While details of the GM-UAW pact were not released, the Fiat
Chrysler contract set a pattern that was used for GM and is
expected to also set the broad outlines of a deal with Ford. The
latter is expected to come to the table with the UAW after the
worker ratification vote at GM.
A key tenet of the Fiat Chrysler deal was the elimination of
a strict two-tier wage system that paid newer hires considerably
less than veteran workers, without a clear path to top pay.
The Fiat Chrysler deal set an eight-year path from hiring to
top pay, which goes from $17 per hour to nearly $30 per hour.
Fiat Chrysler workers hired after 2007 won a ratification bonus
of $3,000, and those hired before 2007 got $4,000 bonuses.
GM has fewer so-called "second-tier" workers in a two-tier
pay structure created in 2007. GM has about 20 percent
second-tier workers, compared with 45 percent at Fiat Chrysler
and 28 percent at Ford.
In the talks, GM's negotiators also wanted to reduce a labor
cost disadvantage compared with Fiat Chrysler, since GM has
fewer second-tier workers. GM executives have said any labor
accord could not come at the price of threatening the company's
newly achieved 10 percent North American operating profit
margins.
GM's labor costs going into this year's talks were higher
than Fiat Chrysler's, the Center for Automotive Research said.
It put GM U.S. labor costs at $55 per hour, compared with $47
per hour at Fiat Chrysler.
Ford has per-hour U.S. labor costs of $57, the Center for
Automotive Research says.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Kenneth Maxwell)