DETROIT Nov 18 Workers at two large Ford Motor
Co plants in Louisville, Kentucky rejected a proposed
four-year labor contract by 2-to-1, putting its passage in doubt
as voting at Ford plants nears an end.
Of the 7,408 votes cast at Louisville Assembly and Kentucky
truck plants, 65.5 percent voted against the contract, according
to a UAW official.
Just over half of those who have voted so far have rejected
the contract, according to a tally of local union results
gathered by the Detroit Free Press. There are nearly 53,000 Ford
UAW members eligible to vote.
Voting extends through Thursday. The UAW's vice president
for Ford affairs, Jimmy Settles, will hold a press conference at
Local 600, which represents thousands of workers at several
Dearborn, Michigan plants, late Wednesday morning. The UAW will
need to keep the votes at least close at Local 600 as well as
Local 551 linked to the Chicago Assembly Plant, for the contract
to pass, said Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst with the Center for
Automotive Research.
"It was a thin margin going into these big plants voting,
and I don't know if it's a healthy enough margin to sustain some
big no votes in Kentucky, Chicago and Dearborn," Dziczek said on
Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)