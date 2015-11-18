(Adds graphic links, stock action)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 18 Leaders of the United Auto
Workers union scrambled Wednesday to salvage a proposed labor
agreement with Ford Motor Co, warning rank-and-file
members that a rejection of the deal could jeopardize
investments that would sustain U.S. factory jobs.
With three-fourths of the national Ford union voted counted,
52 percent have rejected the proposed contract, Jimmy Settles,
head of the UAW's Ford Department, said at UAW Local 600 in
Dearborn, Michigan.
He and other UAW officials appealed to Ford workers still to
vote to support the deal or risk losing some of the $9 billion
in investments in U.S. factories that Ford has promised in the
agreement.
"I seriously think that if we don't ratify it, that
(investment) would be in jeopardy," Settles said. "And that's
job security. If they invest in plants, they don't close
plants."
Voting extends through Friday night, including at Local 600,
which has 8,500 of Ford's nearly 53,000 UAW members.
Final results will not be known until at least Friday night,
with a UAW announcement due on Saturday, Settles said. The UAW
needs a majority of votes for the contract to be ratified.
UAW leaders have clashed with the rank and file at all of
the Detroit Big Three automakers.
A proposed four-year national contract for hourly workers at
the U.S. operations of General Motors Co is in doubt
because skilled trades workers have voted against it. UAW
leaders are working with GM management to resolve the concerns
of skilled trades workers, who repair factory equipment.
UAW President Dennis Williams needed two tries to win
ratification of a four-year contract for hourly workers in the
U.S. operations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
.
After the first Fiat Chrysler contract was rejected, union
leaders renegotiated a deal that put more money in members'
paychecks, including a larger bonus for ratifying the agreement.
"WE GAVE UP THE FARM"
UAW leaders say the proposed agreement with Ford is the
richest in history. But that hasn't stopped the rank and file
from using social media to challenge them, saying the deal does
not do enough to make up for pay and benefits that were
sacrificed when Ford struggled to restructure during the last
recession.
The automaker has enjoyed robust profits this year as sales
of trucks and sport utility vehicles made in UAW factories have
boomed.
UAW leaders are concerned they no longer have the leverage
to demand higher wages, now that vehicles made in UAW factories
account for less than one-half of U.S. auto sales.
"We were the reason that Ford stayed out of bankruptcy, and
people did give up a lot," said Bernie Ricke, president of Local
600. But Ricke said remaining competitive requires a "delicate
balance," especially with the threat that automakers could shift
jobs to Mexico.
"If you don't have the investment, it doesn't matter what
you negotiate in wages," said Ricke.
Scott Houldieson, vice president of Local 551 in Chicago,
where workers voted Wednesday, said members who were rejecting
the contract believed it did not make up for the sacrifices that
helped save Ford.
"We basically gave up the farm," said Houldieson, pointing
to a pay hike they gave up in 2006 and a cost-of-living raise
not taken in 2009.
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst at the Center for Automotive
Research, said Ford is not likely to spend more money on a
richer contract overall if the two sides return to the
bargaining table.
Ford shares rose 1.7 percent to $14.40.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)