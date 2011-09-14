* UAW official: GM talks at a "critical stage"
* UAW wants to reach GM deal without arbitration
* UAW, GM teams talked until after 11 p.m. on Tues -source
* Chrysler CEO leaves Frankfurt for Detroit -source
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 14 The United Auto Workers union
has made "much progress" toward a new contract with General
Motors Co (GM.N) to replace the current deal on wages and
benefits that expires just before midnight on Wednesday, a
senior union official said.
"We are confident that we can reach an agreement that will
meet many of the goals we set at the beginning of
negotiations," UAW Vice President Joe Ashton said in an
electronic update on negotiations for the 49,000
union-represented workers at the top U.S. automaker.
The union resumed talks with GM and Chrysler on Wednesday
morning amid signs that the current contracts would be extended
beyond their Wednesday night expirations.
The comments from Ashton represented the most upbeat
assessment from the union since negotiations entered a more
intensive phase over the past week.
Ashton said the union's goal was to reach a tentative
contract deal with GM, rather than face arbitration.
Steve Girsky, GM's vice chairman who also represents the
UAW's interest on the GM board, was in Germany on Wednesday
where he declined to comment on the talks. Girsky and GM Chief
Executive Dan Akerson have been involved in the GM talks over
the past week, people with knowledge of the proceedings have
said.
GM local union officials who are generally given a day's
travel time to attend a council meeting once a tentative
national deal has been reached by midday Wednesday had not yet
been summoned.
Also, some observers expect the talks at GM, seen as the
lead company among the three Detroit automakers in
negotiations, to extend beyond the deadline.
"We believe that the negotiations will overshoot the
deadline without going into arbitration or having a significant
hindrance to production," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research
note on Wednesday. "In our opinion, UAW has no incentive to
sign the contract ahead of the deadline as has been the case in
almost all negotiations in the past."
INVESTORS WATCHING
The union was barred from calling a strike at GM under the
terms of the automaker's restructuring in its 2009 bankruptcy
funded by the Obama administration.
"Our negotiations with management have reached a critical
stage as we near the expiration of the national agreement,"
Ashton said.
A day earlier, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and the UAW agreed to
extend their contract to allow for the union to reach an
initial deal with GM or Chrysler Group LLC.
Negotiations in Detroit between GM and Ashton's UAW team
broke off around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, a person familiar
with the talks said.
Talks continued at Chrysler late into the night on Tuesday.
The union's Chrysler negotiating team said it was working
"tirelessly" to reach a deal in an update on its Facebook
page.
In these talks, which will set wages and benefits for about
113,000 workers for the next four years, the companies are
focused on keeping labor costs down. The UAW is angling for
more auto production jobs in the United States as well as
one-time bonuses because of the industry's improved profits.
The talks are taking place against a backdrop of growing
uncertainty for the auto industry in 2012 and prospects of
renewed U.S. recession. Since the negotiations began in late
July, analysts and automakers have slightly lowered sales
expectations for next year.
The negotiations are being watched by investors as an
indication of how much Detroit has changed since the steep
downturn and sharply tighter financing that almost forced GM
and Chrysler out of business in late 2008 and threatened Ford.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne left the
Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday night to return to Detroit, a
source said.
If the deadline is not met, the union and the company teams
would have to agree to extend the current contracts, which is
seen as a routine matter, analysts have said.
Ford has about 41,000 UAW-represented workers, and
Chrysler, controlled by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, has about
23,150.
GM shares were up 0.2 percent at $22.05 and Ford shares
were up nearly 1 percent at $10.26 on Wednesday afternoon.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Detroit and Ben
Klayman and Silvia Aloisi in Frankfurt; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters, Derek Caney and Matthew Lewis)