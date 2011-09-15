* Chrysler, UAW talks break off, CEO offers extension
* Marchionne sends letter to UAW chief King
* Chrysler CEO disappointed in failure to reach deal
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Sept 14 Chrysler Group LLC and the
United Auto Workers union failed to reach a deal on a new
contract by the expiration of the current pact on Wednesday and
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was willing to extend
the terms of the expiring contract for a week.
Marchionne, who flew back to Detroit from Germany in a bid
to finish negotiations with the union, said he was disappointed
that UAW President Bob King had chosen to skip an expected
meeting on Wednesday night.
"We have known about this expiration for a long time,"
Marchionne said in a letter to King. "Until now, there have been
encouraging signs of a new paradigm governing the relationship
between us."
A copy of the letter from Marchionne was obtained by
Reuters.
Chrysler confirmed that a letter had been sent by the CEO
but declined to comment on its content. A UAW spokeswoman could
not be immediately reached for comment.
The letter marked the first sign of obvious tension in seven
weeks of contract talks between the UAW and the Detroit
automakers that are being watched in part as an indicator of how
much the industry has changed since its near collapse two years
ago.
Negotiations between the UAW and Chrysler's larger rival,
General Motors Co , were continuing late on Wednesday
night in Detroit.
GM has been the focus of the UAW's negotiating efforts led
by King, although parallel talks have continued at Chrysler.
Some close to the negotiations have suggested that both rounds
of talks could conclude simultaneously.
Chrysler, which has operated under the management control of
Fiat SpA since its 2009 bankruptcy, has about 26,000
UAW-represented workers in the United States.
This is the first time that Marchionne has been involved in
contract talks with the union, which owns just over 40 percent
of Chrysler stock through a trust fund charged with paying for
retiree health care.
In his letter to King, Marchionne said he was leaving the
United States on business and would not return until early next
week. He said he was disappointed with the lack of a deal.
"I know that we are the smallest of the three automakers
here in Detroit, but that does not make us less relevant," he
said. "Our people are no less relevant."
Ford Motor Co and the UAW have agreed to extend the
contract in place at the No.2 U.S. automaker, the only one of
the Detroit Three to have avoided a government-funded
bankruptcy.
The UAW surrendered the right to call a strike at GM and
Chrysler as part of the restructuring of the companies.
(Editing by Matthew Driskill)