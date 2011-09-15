* GM, Chrysler extend UAW contracts to give talks time
* Chrysler CEO: union failed to live up to commitments
By Deepa Seetharaman and Kevin Krolicki
DETROIT, Sept 15 General Motors Co and
Chrysler Group LLC agreed to extend labor contracts with the
United Auto Workers on Thursday as the union's negotiations
failed to produce the expected breakthrough on pay for 113,000
autoworkers.
The contract extensions followed a similar agreement at Ford
Motor Co on Tuesday. The UAW's contracts with all three
automakers expired just before midnight on Wednesday.
The talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers have
been watched as an indicator of how much the industry has
changed since its near collapse two years ago.
Expectations lingered that the UAW would have reached a
tentative deal with at least one of the three U.S. automakers by
the expiration of the current, four-year pacts.
"It always seems to go down to the wire. It's a game," said
Roy Fetzer, 52, a production worker at GM's truck plant in
Flint, Michigan.
The UAW has made GM its priority. GM executives have made it
clear that they would not accept a deal that made the
automaker's hourly labor costs more expensive relative to the
likes of Toyota Motor Co and Honda Motor Co .
The automakers have said they want to link pay with company
performance targets including profits and vehicle quality.
For that reason, the focus of pay-related discussions has
been on the amount of one-time signing bonuses and profit
sharing proceeds that would be paid to GM's 49,000
UAW-represented workers, people with knowledge of the talks have
said.
The union has sought wage increases for entry-level workers
who are hired at between $14 and $16 per hour, about half the
level of veteran factory workers.
Negotiations between the UAW and GM broke off early on
Thursday and were scheduled to resume later in the morning.
MARCHIONNE TO UAW: "WE FAILED"
Separately, Chrysler's talks with the union broke down late
Wednesday, with the automaker's chief executive chiding the
union for falling short of its commitments to the company,
taxpayers and workers.
In a letter to UAW President Bob King, CEO Sergio Marchionne
said the union had strained the partnership between the two
sides that began when Fiat SpA was given management
control of Chrysler during its 2009 bankruptcy.
"We did not accomplish what leaders who have been tasked
with the turning of a new page for this industry should have
done," Marchionne said in the letter to King.
Marchionne flew back to Detroit from the Frankfurt auto show
late Tuesday and had expected to meet King on Wednesday for a
final push toward a new contract. But King remained focused on
the final round of talks at GM.
"I know that we are the smallest of the three automakers
here in Detroit, but that does not make us less relevant,"
Marchionne wrote in the letter obtained by Reuters. "Our people
are no less relevant."
Chrysler confirmed that a letter had been sent by the CEO
but declined to comment on its content. A UAW spokeswoman could
not be immediately reached for comment.
The letter was the first sign of obvious tension in the
contract talks that began in late July. The UAW owns just over
40 percent of Chrysler through a trust fund charged with paying
for retiree health care. Fiat has about 53 percent.
In his letter to King, Marchionne said he was leaving the
United States on business and would not return until early next
week. He said he was disappointed with the lack of a deal.
"Until now, there have been encouraging signs of a new
paradigm governing the relationship between us," he said.
Ford Motor Co and the UAW earlier agreed to extend the
contract in place at the No.2 U.S. automaker, the only one of
the Detroit Three to have avoided a bailout.
The talks are playing out at a time of heightened
uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. auto sales for the
remainder of the year and 2012, and the risk of a renewed
recession.
"We're treading water," said Kenneth Moore, 32, who works at
GM and said the union could only hope to win limited gains.
"Right now, the middle class is taking a pay cut, period."
The UAW gave up the right to strike at GM and Chrysler as
part of the Obama administration's bailout of those companies.
Ford workers have voted to authorize a strike. Analysts
have said the union could have a harder time winning support for
any new deal from the 41,000 UAW-represented workers.
(Editing by Matthew Driskill)