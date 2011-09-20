Sept 20 A tentative deal between General Motors
Co (GM.N) and the United Autos Workers would create more than
6,000 U.S. factory jobs and pay existing workers profit-sharing
bonuses of at least $3,500 in 2012, union officials said on
Tuesday.
The proposed deal for wages and benefits for roughly 48,500
UAW-represented workers represents the first new contract for
American auto workers since the Obama administration's bailout
of GM and Chrysler Group LLC in 2009. [ID:nS1E78J0O2]
Local leaders from the UAW met in Detroit to approve the
deal, sending the proposed contract to GM workers for a
ratification vote the union expects to be completed by the end
of next week.
Highlights of the deal:
JOBS/INVESTMENTS
* In total, the deal creates or retains 6,400 jobs through
$2.5 billion in plant investments.
* Additionally, 760 jobs have been identified at existing
plants that could be added, while another 1,400 new jobs were
identified for UAW-represented suppliers.
* GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will receive two
unidentified mid-sized vehicles, one a $61 million program with
600 jobs and the other a $358 million investment with 1,110
jobs created.
* The Wentzville, Missouri, plant, will get 1,850 jobs and
an extra shift to make a mid-sized pickup truck and full-sized
van.
* Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant will receive a $230 million
investment to build the next generation of full-sized pickups.
The UAW said 150 jobs were created or retained.
* GM will invest $150 million and create more than 500 jobs
for an unidentified compact vehicle at a plant still to be
determined.
* Powertrain plants in Warren, Romulus and Saginaw,
Michigan, will receive a combined $925 million in investment,
creating 900 jobs for new engine and transmission programs.
* GM plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, still closing, while
factory in Janesville, Wisconsin, remains on stand-by status.
ENTRY-LEVEL WORKERS
* Wages for entry-level workers will rise from about $15 an
hour to as much as $19.28 an hour in 2013.
* Enhanced health-care coverage, including unlimited $25
co-pay office visits, annual wellness physicals and no
emergency room co-pays.
BONUSES
* Over the life of the contract, workers could receive at
least $12,500 in bonuses and other lump-sum payments. That does
not include profit-sharing bonuses for the rest of 2011, as
well as for 2012 through 2014.
* UAW workers get a $5,000 bonus when deal is ratified, and
$1,000 lump-sum "inflation protection" bonuses annually from
2012 to 2014.
* Profit-sharing plan will be based on North American
profits now, instead of just the U.S. earnings.
* Profit-sharing bonuses to be paid annually. For 2011, the
first six months imply a payment of at least $3,500.
* An annual bonus based on vehicle quality of $250 if
targets met.
HEALTH-CARE COVERAGE
* No increases in prescription drug costs, as well as
expansion of the maintenance drug list.
BUYOUTS
* $10,000 bonus for eligible employees who retire in the
next two years.
* Additional $65,000 bonus for such skilled trades workers
such as pipe fitters and electricians who retire between by the
end of March 2012.
(Compiled by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)