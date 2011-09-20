Sept 20 A tentative deal between General Motors Co (GM.N) and the United Autos Workers would create more than 6,000 U.S. factory jobs and pay existing workers profit-sharing bonuses of at least $3,500 in 2012, union officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed deal for wages and benefits for roughly 48,500 UAW-represented workers represents the first new contract for American auto workers since the Obama administration's bailout of GM and Chrysler Group LLC in 2009. [ID:nS1E78J0O2]

Local leaders from the UAW met in Detroit to approve the deal, sending the proposed contract to GM workers for a ratification vote the union expects to be completed by the end of next week.

Highlights of the deal:

JOBS/INVESTMENTS

* In total, the deal creates or retains 6,400 jobs through $2.5 billion in plant investments.

* Additionally, 760 jobs have been identified at existing plants that could be added, while another 1,400 new jobs were identified for UAW-represented suppliers.

* GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will receive two unidentified mid-sized vehicles, one a $61 million program with 600 jobs and the other a $358 million investment with 1,110 jobs created.

* The Wentzville, Missouri, plant, will get 1,850 jobs and an extra shift to make a mid-sized pickup truck and full-sized van.

* Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant will receive a $230 million investment to build the next generation of full-sized pickups. The UAW said 150 jobs were created or retained.

* GM will invest $150 million and create more than 500 jobs for an unidentified compact vehicle at a plant still to be determined.

* Powertrain plants in Warren, Romulus and Saginaw, Michigan, will receive a combined $925 million in investment, creating 900 jobs for new engine and transmission programs.

* GM plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, still closing, while factory in Janesville, Wisconsin, remains on stand-by status.

ENTRY-LEVEL WORKERS

* Wages for entry-level workers will rise from about $15 an hour to as much as $19.28 an hour in 2013.

* Enhanced health-care coverage, including unlimited $25 co-pay office visits, annual wellness physicals and no emergency room co-pays.

BONUSES

* Over the life of the contract, workers could receive at least $12,500 in bonuses and other lump-sum payments. That does not include profit-sharing bonuses for the rest of 2011, as well as for 2012 through 2014.

* UAW workers get a $5,000 bonus when deal is ratified, and $1,000 lump-sum "inflation protection" bonuses annually from 2012 to 2014.

* Profit-sharing plan will be based on North American profits now, instead of just the U.S. earnings.

* Profit-sharing bonuses to be paid annually. For 2011, the first six months imply a payment of at least $3,500.

* An annual bonus based on vehicle quality of $250 if targets met.

HEALTH-CARE COVERAGE

* No increases in prescription drug costs, as well as expansion of the maintenance drug list.

BUYOUTS

* $10,000 bonus for eligible employees who retire in the next two years.

* Additional $65,000 bonus for such skilled trades workers such as pipe fitters and electricians who retire between by the end of March 2012. (Compiled by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)