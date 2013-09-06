By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 6 The United Auto Workers on
Friday confirmed that it is in talks with Volkswagen AG
officials regarding representing the 2,500 workers
at the German carmaker's Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly plant.
The union said it met last Friday with VW executives and
officials from the company's "global works council," which
represents VW blue- and white-collar employees around the world.
The UAW said last week's meeting, "focused on the
appropriate paths, consistent with American law, for arriving at
both Volkswagen recognition of UAW representation at its
Chattanooga facility and establishment of a German-style works
council."
On Thursday, Chattanooga workers received a letter from the
carmaker's plant manager informing them of the talks with the
U.S. union.