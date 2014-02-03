BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies enters into an amendment to restated credit agreement
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
WASHINGTON Feb 3 United Auto Workers President Bob King said in a speech that the union will attempt to hold an election at the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to determine if the UAW can represent workers there.
King said the union cannot go the route of a certification by Volkswagen because of what he called sabotage by "right-wing" anti-union forces.
King and the UAW have been attempting to organize the VW plant for more than two years.
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp