WASHINGTON Feb 3 United Auto Workers President Bob King said in a speech that the union will attempt to hold an election at the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to determine if the UAW can represent workers there.

King said the union cannot go the route of a certification by Volkswagen because of what he called sabotage by "right-wing" anti-union forces.

King and the UAW have been attempting to organize the VW plant for more than two years.