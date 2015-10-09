DETROIT Oct 9 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Friday said that the new proposed four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV gives lower paid workers a clearer path to top pay.

Williams, in a telephone press conference with reporters, said a major reason an earlier contract was rejected by Fiat Chrysler union workers was that it did not offer such a path. The new deal, which will soon go to 40,000 Fiat Chrysler UAW members for ratification, allows workers to get top pay after eight years at the company.

Since 2007, Fiat Chrysler along with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, hired new workers at lower pay than workers hired earlier.

Williams also confirmed that a health care pool that would have attempted to lower costs for insurance that was opposed by many Fiat Chrysler workers, has been dropped from the new deal. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr)