By Bernie Woodall
KANSAS CITY, Kansas, June 2 For United Auto
Workers union members Jermaine and Akema Austin, a two-tier wage
system at General Motors Co is not just business, it's
personal.
GM has two classes of UAW workers - long-time "first-tier"
employees, who earn about $28 an hour, and "second-tier" workers
hired after 2007, who earn about $16 to $19 an hour. The Austins
are on opposite sides of the divide.
Detroit automakers, which pushed for and won the two-tier
system in negotiations with the union, say the freedom to hire
workers at lower wages has helped them recover from near-death
in the recession and add thousands of U.S. jobs in recent years.
But as the Detroit companies and the UAW head into contract
talks this summer, the divisions the two-tier wage system have
created among workers - and even within families - are among the
most contentious issues on the table.
When Jermaine Austin, a first-tier worker at GM's car plant
in Kansas City, Kansas, put in for a transfer to GM's factory in
Arlington, Texas, where the company builds large sport utility
vehicles, he assumed his wife, a "second-tier" Kansas City
worker would have no trouble moving, too.
But when Jermaine Austin's transfer came through, the family
learned that his wife's status makes transferring harder for
her. As a second-tier worker, she has no preferential standing
in applying for a job at the Texas plant, and if she were
offered a job, she would lose the seniority she has built in
Kansas City, resulting in a cut to her $16.66 per hour pay.
The family decided that Jermaine Austin should take the job,
which is nearer to relatives, and hope that his wife and their
five daughters, ages 2 to 17, would be able to follow somehow.
Both husband and wife say they love making cars for GM. "The
company has done our family well," Akema Austin said. But they
find living apart difficult.
"I thought once we were both working at the same place, if
we move again, we both go," Akema Austin said.
The Austin family's dilemma is an emotionally charged
example of why UAW President Dennis Williams is under pressure
from rank-and-file union members to overhaul the two-tier wage
system in contract talks this summer with the Detroit Three
automakers.
For decades, the UAW fought to get comparable pay for union
members doing similar work. But in 2007, as the Detroit
automakers were starting to bleed cash, UAW leaders agreed to
create two classes of workers - in effect, protecting current
members at the expense of future ones. Those hired after 2007
would be paid as much as 45 percent less and have less generous
benefits as well as limited transfer rights.
The Detroit manufacturers will be reluctant to make major
changes to the current wage structure, which has narrowed the
cost gap with non-union auto plants run by foreign automakers in
the southern United States. They point out that the lower labor
costs have enabled them to add jobs. GM, for example, has hired
3,650 new UAW workers since 2011 when the current UAW contract
was signed.
But as the number of second-tier workers has increased -
they now account for about 20 percent of the union members
working for GM, 29 percent of those at Ford Motor Co and 45
percent of those at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
- their clout has increased. Rank-and-file UAW
workers are pushing for the gap to be addressed in this year's
negotiations, saying that since the automakers are profitable,
the two-tier wage system should go.
Williams has vowed to narrow the gap between the classes of
workers, but has cautioned that it may take more
than one multi-year contract to accomplish that.
One thing the second-tier workers would like to see is a
clear path to first-tier wages and benefits.
"There is something fundamentally wrong with having two
people doing the same job making grossly different wages," said
Mike Young, a second-tier worker at GM's Kansas City plant.
"It's one thing to think, 'I could work here five years and get
to what she makes' rather than 'I could work here for 30 years
and never make what she makes.' "
Travis Werths, 32, who is also in the lower wage group at
the GM Kansas City plant, says the union leadership needs to
make significant gains in eliminating the two-tier system.
"If it goes bad, I think there's going to be a lot of people
who drop out of the union," said Werths. "I think there's enough
people who have had enough to where they don't feel like they're
getting a fair shake."
Williams and UAW leaders have said they want to "bridge the
gap" to the point that second-tier workers are happy with the
result of this year's talks.
General Motors, in a statement, said the company is prepared
to "look at a range of options with our UAW partners on
solutions that lead to an agreement that benefits employees and
improves GM's competitiveness." Ford executives have made
similar comments. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV chief executive
Sergio Marchionne has said he wants to eliminate the two-tier
system, and peg more of a worker's pay to the company's
performance.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Joe White and Sue
Horton)