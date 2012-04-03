Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Automakers reported a 12.7 percent U.S. sales increase in March from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.37 million vehicles.
The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS
Mar-12 Mar-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,404,774 1,246,623 12.7% Total car 763,306 658,178 16.0% Total truck 641,468 588,445 9.0% Domestic car 516,784 448,680 15.2% Domestic truck 540,087 490,477 10.1% Import car 246,522 209,498 17.7% Import truck 101,381 97,968 3.5%
YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR PCT CHG Total industry 3,467,496 3,059,805 13.3% Total car 1,843,789 1,542,879 19.5% Total truck 1,623,707 1,516,926 7.0% Domestic car 1,247,010 1,053,963 18.3% Domestic truck 1,367,981 1,268,177 7.9% Import car 596,779 488,916 22.1% Import truck 255,726 248,749 2.8%
U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)
Mar-12 Mar-11 Domestic car 5.14 4.63 Domestic truck 5.72 5.22 Import car 2.50 2.20 Import truck 1.01 1.01 Total 14.37 13.07
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.