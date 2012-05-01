May 1 Automakers reported a 2.3 percent U.S. sales increase in April from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.42 million vehicles.

The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS

Apr-12 Apr-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,184,447 1,157,794 2.3 Total car 632,129 612,588 3.2 Total truck 552,318 545,206 1.3 Domestic car 426,398 421,530 1.2 Domestic truck 476,660 469,872 1.4 Import car 205,731 191,058 7.7 Import truck 75,658 75,334 0.4

YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR % CHG Total industry 4,651,943 4,217,599 10.3 Total car 2,475,918 2,155,467 14.9 Total truck 2,176,025 2,062,132 5.5 Domestic car 1,673,408 1,475,493 13.4 Domestic truck 1,859,176 1,752,441 6.1 Import car 802,510 679,974 18.0 Import truck 316,849 309,691 2.3 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)

April-12 April-11 Domestic car

4.96 4.60 Domestic truck

5.96 5.54 Import car

2.50 2.14 Import truck

0.99 0.89 Total

14.42 13.17

SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations (Compiled by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)