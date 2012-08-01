Automakers reported a 8.9 percent U.S. sales increase in July from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.09 million vehicles.

The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas.

INDUSTRY TOTAL

Jul-12 Jul-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,153,682 1,059,601 8.9 Total car 583,667 507,801 14.9 Total truck 570,015 551,800 3.3 Domestic car 401,397 339,505 18.2 Domestic truck 493,034 479,941 2.7 Import car 182,270 168,296 8.3 Import truck 76,981 71,859 7.1

YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR % CHG Total industry 8,425,842 7,392,167 14.0 Total car 4,405,395 3,737,299 17.9 Total truck 4,020,447 3,654,868 10.0 Domestic car 3,014,144 2,552,449 18.1 Domestic truck 3,470,619 3,151,814 10.1 Import car 1,391,251 1,184,850 17.4 Import truck 549,828 503,054 9.3

U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)

Jul-12 Jul-11 Domestic car 5.01 4.04 Domestic truck 6.02 5.68 Import car 2.12 1.86 Import truck 0.94 0.82 Total 14.09 12.40 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations (Compiled by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; ) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))