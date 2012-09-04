Sept 4 Automakers reported a 19.9 percent U.S. sales increase in August from a year earlier, with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.52 million vehicles. The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS Aug-12 Aug-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,285,202 1,072,283 19.9 Total car 650,576 509,108 27.8 Total truck 634,626 563,175 12.7 Domestic car 460,377 349,435 31.7 Domestic truck 554,488 486,413 14.0 Import car 190,199 159,673 19.1 Import truck 80,138 76,762 4.4 YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR PCT CHG Total industry 9,711,044 8,464,450 14.7 Total car 5,055,971 4,246,407 19.1 Total truck 4,655,073 4,218,043 10.4 Domestic car 3,474,521 2,901,884 19.7 Domestic truck 4,025,107 3,638,227 10.6 Import car 1,581,450 1,344,523 17.6 Import truck 629,966 579,816 8.6 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions) Aug-12 Aug-11 Domestic car 5.30 4.11 Domestic truck 6.28 5.69 Import car 2.08 1.80 Import truck 0.86 0.86 Total 14.52 12.46 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations