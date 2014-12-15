DETROIT Dec 15 The president of the United Auto
Workers union on Monday called the National Labor Relations
Board's recent decisions to allow employees to use company email
to organize and unions to hold faster elections to represent
workers "the right thing to do."
"It made all the sense in the world," Dennis Williams told
reporters at the union's headquarters in Detroit. "Whether or
not it will stand depends on who wins the next elections, who's
going to be the next president, who's going to (control)
Congress."
Last week, the NLRB said in a split decision that electronic
communication was the modern-day version of a "water cooler"
where employees discuss workplace issues. Business groups said
this approach could lead to the abuse of their costly email
systems.
The NLRB also adopted a rule to streamline union elections
in a move business leaders said will cut down on the time
companies have to run anti-union campaigns.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who said the
decision authorized "ambush elections," have proposed
legislation to prevent the board's rule.
The NLRB is a federal agency tasked with overseeing union
elections and policing unfair labor practices. It has been
criticized by employers as biased toward labor causes.
The UAW's Williams on Monday also said the union was focused
on organizing and was in "constant communications" with
Volkswagen AG and the local union it formed at the
German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about
representing the plant's workers. It gave no timetable for when
the union might attain exclusive bargaining rights for the
plant's 1,500 blue-collar workers.
Earlier this month, the UAW gained a partial and
unconventional recognition from VW after proving to the company
it represents at least 45 percent of the Tennessee plant's
workers. Williams reiterated Monday the union represents a
majority of the plant's workers.
The UAW has also targeted organizing Daimler's
Mercedes plant in Alabama, but Williams acknowledged organizing
in the U.S. South will get harder.
Williams declined to provide details on the union's expected
stance in talks next year for new labor deals with the three
Detroit automakers: General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler Group. He said he wants to bridge
the gap between second-tier wages, which start at less than
$16.00 an hour, and those of veteran workers, who earn about $28
an hour.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; editing by
Matthew Lewis)