DETROIT, July 2 Chrysler's U.S. sales in June
rose 8 percent on strong demand for its two best-selling
vehicles, the Ram full-size pickup truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUV, the company said on Tuesday.
Chrysler Group LLC, majority-owned by Italy's Fiat,
reported U.S. sales last month of 156,686 vehicles, in line with
analysts' expectations and the company's best June results since
2007.
Overall U.S. auto industry sales in June are expected to
show a rise of up to 8 percent and could reach their strongest
monthly pace since before a recession pushed Chrysler and
General Motors into bankruptcy in 2009.
Economists polled by Thomson Reuters expect an annual sales
rate in June of 15.4 million vehicles. Several analysts and
research firms who follow the auto industry closely anticipate a
rate of 15.5 million to 15.7 million.
Chrysler falls in the optimists' camp as it expects a sales
pace in the month of about 16 million vehicles, including medium
and heavy trucks. Those vehicles typically account for about
300,000 sales annually.
"The fundamentals for continued industry gains in
new-vehicle sales remain intact," Chrysler U.S. sales chief Reid
Bigland said in a statement.
Monthly sales are seen as an early indicator of the U.S.
economy's health. The auto industry has held up better than the
broader economy as easier credit availability and pent-up demand
for vehicles have driven demand.
In May, U.S. auto sales rose more than expected as
construction workers and oil drillers bought more pickups to
meet growing demand for their services, a trend major automakers
expect to continue through the rest of the year.
