(Adds 41,300 cars recalled in Canada, no accidents reported)
BERLIN Aug 14 Volkswagen is
recalling about 461,300 cars in the United States and Canada to
fix a fault that could prevent air bags from deploying.
The world's biggest carmaker said on Friday that the recall
included VW Golf, Passat, Jetta, and Tiguan models assembled
between 2010 and 2014.
No accidents or injuries related to the problem have been
reported, VW said.
The recall comes as the German group struggles to overcome
underperformance in the United States, where the sale of
VW-branded cars plunged 10 percent to 367,000 last year, less
than half its ambitious target of 800,000 by 2018.
VW said there will be 420,000 models recalled in the U.S.
market and another 41,300 in Canada. VW is examining whether
such issues affect cars delivered to other markets, a VW
spokesman said.
The spokesman said that debris could, under certain
circumstances, interfere with the clock spring that keeps the
vehicles' air bags powered, but added that no such incident has
been reported.
