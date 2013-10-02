Oct 2 A meeting between Volkswagen AG
labor leaders and workers at the automaker's plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that was to be held on Wednesday has
been postponed after a private plane that was to fly from
Germany was grounded, several sources said on Wednesday.
The leaders will attempt to reschedule the trip later this
month, said the sources, who wished to remain anonymous because
they were not authorized to speak on the matter.
The officials were to discuss with Chattanooga plant workers
the possibility of the United Auto Workers union representing
them.
Should the UAW's effort to effort to represent the VW
workers prove successful, it would be a toehold in organizing
foreign-owned automakers in the U.S. South.