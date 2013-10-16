DETROIT Oct 16 Four workers from the Volkswagen
AG plant in Tennessee filed charges on Wednesday
with U.S. labor officials alleging that German VW officials are
coercing them to agree to United Auto Workers representation.
The four workers, assisted by the National Right to Work
Legal Defense Foundation, charged that the officials said the
plant in Chattanooga would not get additional vehicle production
and future jobs unless a German-style form of representation was
installed at the plant.
Adopting the German-style representation, called a works
council, would "force workers to accept the representation of
UAW union officials," the anti-union group said in a statement.
The complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations
Board's regional office in Atlanta.
Volkswagen has said it is in talks with UAW officials about
establishing a works council at Chattanooga. VW has a works
council at all of its other fully-owned plants around the world.
U.S. labor law requires that any such council be recognized
through a U.S. trade union, or else be considered a company
union, which is illegal.
The UAW says it has majority support of the Chattanooga
workers to represent them, while workers supported by the right-
to-work organization seek an anti-UAW petition signed by a
majority of workers at the plant.
The four workers, according to the group, say that pairing
additional production and jobs at the plant to accepting the UAW
"interferes with Chattanooga facility employees' rights to
choose whether or not to engage in self-organization to form,
join, or assist labor organizations."
Last week, Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's global works
council, said he will continue to work with the UAW on forming a
works council, in which both blue- and white-collar workers at
the 2-year-old VW plant would participate.
Osterloh also said that forming a council was important if
the plant wanted a second model in the future, in addition to
the Passat sedan currently built there.
"We know how important that vehicle is for Chattanooga,"
Osterloh, who as deputy VW chairman has a say on production
decisions, said in a statement last week.
"It would be good if the Chattanooga factory already had a
works council," Osterloh said, "because what's also at stake at
the moment is another model for our U.S. factory."
Volkswagen is considering whether to place production of a
seven-passenger crossover vehicle either at a plant it owns in
Mexico or in Chattanooga.
A VW spokesman declined to comment.
The UAW did not offer immediate comment when reached on
Wednesday.
In the past, the UAW has often said that when it tries to
organize a foreign-owned auto plant or supplier in the U.S.
South, the company or right-to-work organizations tell workers
that allowing a union to represent them would lead to shutting
the plant.
"With reports that Volkswagen is considering Chattanooga to
build its new SUV, this is no idle threat," said Mark Mix,
president of the National Right to Work Foundation. "If VW
management was discouraging workers from joining the UAW with
threats, there's little question that an NLRB prosecution would
have already begun at the UAW's behest," he said.