By Richard Cowan and Bernie Woodall
CAMBRIDGE, Md./CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb 14 (Reuters) -
P resident Barack Obama on Friday waded into a high-stakes union
vote at Volkswagen AG's plant in Tennessee, accusing
Republican politicians who oppose unionization of being more
concerned about German shareholders than U.S. workers.
Obama's comments, made at a closed-door meeting of
Democratic lawmakers in Maryland, came as the vote to allow
union representation at the Chattanooga plant drew to a close.
The vote will have wide-reaching implications for the auto
industry in the South, where all foreign-owned assembly plants
employ nonunion labor, and for the United Auto Workers union,
which could use a victory to reverse a decades-long downward
spiral.
The vote has faced fierce resistance from local Republican
politicians and national conservative groups who have warned
that a UAW victory could hurt economic growth in Tennessee.
While voting was under way on Wednesday, Republican U.S. Senator
Bob Corker said VW could announce new investment in the plant if
the UAW lost the secret ballot.
Facing accusations that he was seeking to influence the
ballot process, Corker defended his statement as "true and
factual" in an interview with Reuters, despite Frank Fischer,
chief executive of VW Chattanooga, saying that there was "no
connection" between the vote and the possible investment.
Obama's interjection in the war of words on Friday, albeit
behind closed doors, underscored how much is stake in the
three-day vote by VW's 1,550 hourly workers. The vote is due to
end at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Saturday) and the results could
be announced soon after that.
Obama said everyone was in favor of the UAW representing
Volkswagen except for local politicians who "are more concerned
about German shareholders than American workers," according to a
Democratic aide who attended the meeting with Democratic
lawmakers in the House of Representatives.
Voting turnout was heaviest on Wednesday, according to local
workers, with an estimated 1,000 employees casting ballots. On
Friday, when the plant normally is shut down for weekly
maintenance, many of the maintenance workers were expected to
cast their paper ballots, all of which will be counted
individually after the vote closes.
For the UAW, whose U.S. membership has plummeted by 75
percent since 1979, a win could open the door to organizing
other foreign-owned auto plants in the U.S. South, the
cornerstone of UAW President Bob King's strategy.
A loss could accelerate the decline in membership, now at
just under 400,000 from a peak of 1.5 million. It also would
reinforce the widely held notion that the UAW cannot make
significant inroads in a region that historically has been
steadfastly anti-union. Virtually every state in the U.S. South
has passed right-to-work legislation that gives workers the
choice of joining a union and paying union dues.
For VW, the stakes also are high. The German automaker
invested $1 billion in the Chattanooga plant, which began
building Passat mid-size sedans in April 2011, after being
awarded more than $577 million in state and local incentives.
VW executives have said a new seven-passenger crossover
vehicle, due in 2016 and known internally as CrossBlue, could be
built at either Chattanooga or Mexico.
VW executives also have said that the bulk of the $7 billion
that the company is investing in North America over the next
four years is targeted for Mexico, including a new $1.3 billion
Audi assembly plant.
Over the past week, however, several Republican politicians
from Tennessee have added their voices to the growing anti-union
chorus, implying that further subsidies to attract additional VW
investment in Chattanooga could be threatened by a UAW victory.
Prodded by IG Metall, the powerful German union that has
several representatives on VW's supervisory board, the company
has maintained what it calls a "neutral" stance toward the
union, although the company agreed to permit UAW representatives
into the plant to address workers.
Reached at midmorning on Friday, a member of the anti-union
Southern Momentum group said that both union and anti-union
workers were just waiting for the vote results.
"We're quiet. The union guys are quiet," said Mike Burton.
"There are no politicians making statements, nothing."