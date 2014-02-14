CAMBRIDGE, Md. Feb 14 President Barack Obama on
Friday waded into Washington's war of words over a union
organizing election in Tennessee when he accused Republicans of
trying to block labor's efforts at an auto plant in that state,
according to a Democratic aide who heard the remarks.
A Democratic aide said that Obama, speaking during a closed
meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Democrats, said
everyone is in favor of the United Auto Workers representing
Volkswagen workers except for local politicians who
"are more concerned about German shareholders than American
workers."
House Democrats were winding up a three-day retreat in the
small town on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, about 85
miles east of Washington. Obama briefly spoke to the Democrats
about a range of issues while reporters were present.
The Democratic president then held a closed session during
which he made the remarks about the election that ends on Friday
in Chattanooga, where union organizers are hoping to win
representation of auto workers at a VW plant in that city.
Earlier this week, Republican Senator Bob Corker of
Tennessee caused a stir when he lashed out against th.e UAW and
said he had had "conversations" leading him to believe that if
the union effort failed, VW would announce the production of a
new line of SUVs at the Chattanooga plant