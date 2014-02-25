Feb 25 Five Volkswagen workers are trying to challenge an objection filed by the United Auto Workers with the federal government following the UAW's defeat in a unionization vote at the Chattanooga, Tennessee, VW plant, an anti-union group said Tuesday.

The five workers at the Chattanooga plant have filed to be allowed to intervene against the objection filed with the National Labor Relations Board, the National Right to Work Foundation said.

The UAW on Friday filed the objection to the result of the Feb. 12-14 election, in which VW's Chattanooga workers rejected the union by a 712-to-626 vote. The UAW claimed that outside interference led by politicians such as Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker improperly influenced worker-voters.

The five workers said that VW and the UAW colluded to support the union and that if they are not heard, the company and the union will not present a defense of the vote's result, according to a copy of the petition to the NLRB's regional office in Atlanta that was provided by the National Right to Work Foundation.

"The employee-intervenors must be permitted to intervene because their employer and the UAW are colluding to force unionization onto them and their co-workers," said the petition to the NLRB.

The five workers include Mike Burton, who is the most vocal member of an anti-UAW Chattanooga worker group called Southern Momentum.