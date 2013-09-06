By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, Sept 6
Volkswagen AG is in
talks with the United Auto Workers because worker representation
at the plant can only be realized by working with a U.S. trade
union, the German carmaker's auto assembly plant manager in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, said.
In a Thursday letter to the 2,500 Volkswagen workers in
Chattanooga obtained by Reuters, Frank Fischer, chief executive
officer at the plant, informed workers that the company has
entered talks with the UAW.
"In the U.S., a works council can only be realized together
with a trade union," Fischer's letter says. "This is the reason
why Volkswagen has started a dialogue with the UAW in order to
check the possibility of implementing an innovative model of
employee representation for all employees."