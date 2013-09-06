By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Sept 6 Volkswagen AG and
the United Auto Workers said they are in talks about the U.S.
union's bid to represent workers at the German carmaker's
Tennessee plant, which would be a milestone in the UAW's
long-running effort to organize foreign-owned auto plants.
Volkswagen officials, in a letter distributed to workers at
the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant on Thursday, said worker
representation at the plant can only be realized by joining with
a U.S. trade union.
"In the U.S., a works council can only be realized together
with a trade union," according to the letter signed by Frank
Fischer, chief operating officer and manager of the plant. "This
is the reason why Volkswagen has started a dialogue with the UAW
in order to check the possibility of implementing an innovative
model of employee representation for all employees."
A UAW success in Chattanooga could alter the landscape in
the U.S. auto sector, opening door to similar efforts at plants
owned by Germany's Mercedes in Alabama and BMW
in South Carolina, and possibly those owned by
Japanese and South Korean automakers, industry watchers said.
"We may be on the verge of a truly historic moment," said
Harley Shaiken, a University of California-Berkeley labor
studies professor who sometimes advises UAW President Bob King.
"We're not only looking at the possibility of union
recognition, a real milestone on its own, but a new model for
organizing work in which the union plays a key role," he added.
"The 'Chattanooga model' will be closely watched."
King has been trying to organize foreign-owned, U.S.-based
auto plants to bolster union membership that has shrunk since
its peak in the late 1970s. In the past, King called these
efforts critical to the union's survival, although he has backed
off that do-or-die stance.
King is open to what Fischer called "an innovative model" to
gain worker acceptance at foreign-owned auto plants, which are
primarily in the U.S. South, where unions are weak and
organizing is more difficult due to state "right to work" laws.
"VW workers in Chattanooga have the unique opportunity to
introduce this new model of labor relations to the United
States, in partnership with the UAW," the UAW said in a
statement on Friday morning.
The UAW has been working with the German union IG Metall to
try to organize workers at the Volkswagen plant.
In March, IG Metall President Berthold Huber urged VW's
Tennessee workers to choose the UAW to represent them, and VW
board member Horst Neumann, who is also a member of IG Metall,
said the company was in talks with the UAW about setting up a
German-style labor board in Chattanooga.
The Thursday letter to the 2,500 Chattanooga workers was
also signed by Sebastian Patta, head of human resources in
Chattanooga.
On Wednesday, during a call about Volkswagen's U.S. sales,
Jonathan Browning, head of the company in the United States,
said: "We've been very clear that that process has to run its
course, that no management decision has been made and that it
may or may not conclude with formal third-party representation."
Browning also said that ultimately, the decision on whether
to have third-party representation will be decided by
Chattanooga's workers by a formal vote.
There was no indication in the letter to workers when such a
vote would be held. A person familiar with the situation, who
asked not to be identified, characterized the talks as more
exploratory in nature at this point.
The UAW also confirmed that King met last Friday with VW
executives and officials from the company's "global works
council," which represents VW blue- and white-collar employees
around the world.
The UAW said last week's meeting, "focused on the
appropriate paths, consistent with American law, for arriving at
both Volkswagen recognition of UAW representation at its
Chattanooga facility and establishment of a German-style works
council."
At VW plants, workers are represented by so-called works
councils, which include laborers as well as executives who
cooperate to determine issues ranging from company strategy to
job conditions. They do not negotiate wages or benefits.
Volkswagen has about 100 plants worldwide, and all of them
except for the Chattanooga factory and the company's six plants
joint venture plants in China have such a council, an expression
of the company's belief in what it calls "co-determination."
Previously, VW officials said the UAW may not be the union
the workers choose to represent them in that case. The Tennessee
workers could even form their own union, although that would not
be a typical approach, said Ronald Meisburg, a former National
Labor Relations Board general counsel and board member.
"In the U.S., you're either represented by a union or not,"
said Meisburg, now an attorney at a firm that represents
employers. "U.S. labor law doesn't allow for much in between
those two things."
Others said the issue is not so clear.
John Raudabaugh, a former NLRB member, noted that U.S. labor
law requires union membership for collective bargaining about
wages, hours and work conditions, although those topics can be
discussed by employees who are not formally bargaining.
For instance, an employee could tell a manager that his
company's pay lags the inudstry, said Raudabaugh, now a
professor of labor law at Ave Maria School of Law in Florida.
"Unions find themselves at the end of the road, at the edge
of the cliff, and they're desperate," he said. "What we need are
new ways to approaching employee participation not new
costumes on old skeletons."