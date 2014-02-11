By Bernie Woodall
| CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. Feb 11 If the United Auto
Workers wins this week's historic election at Volkswagen's
three-year-old Chattanooga factory, the union could use the
victory as a springboard to organize other foreign-owned plants
in the South and revive its waning influence on the U.S. labor
movement.
The UAW appears to have its best chance of a major victory
in 30 years. But its bid to represent VW's 1,550 hourly workers
faces fierce resistance from local politicians and national
conservative groups and is too close to call on the eve of a
three-day secret-ballot election that closes Friday night.
A defeat could scuttle the 400,000-member union's latest
attempt to stem a decades-long decline in membership, revenue
and influence. It would reinforce the widely held notion that
the UAW is unable to overcome the region's deep antipathy toward
organized labor.
"The labor movement is looking for big victories to show its
relevance," said Gary Chaison, professor of industrial relations
at Clark University's Graduate School of Management in
Worcester, Massachusetts. If the UAW loses the vote in
Chattanooga, he said, "it will look like a union of yesterday: a
once-powerful organization that has outlived its usefulness and
no longer (has) appeal to the new workforce."
If the union wins, VW would institute a German-style works
council, with members elected by plant employees, to make key
decisions about how the facility is run. The UAW would bargain
over wages and benefits, but cede to the council traditional
bargaining prerogatives such as work rules and training.
VW has been publicly neutral on the vote. But
when the German automaker last week announced an agreement with
the UAW to coordinate their messages to workers, the union
received a significant boost it has not had in previous,
unsuccessful organizing efforts in the South.
The UAW must persuade employees like 22-year-old Anthony
Didona, who works in the plant's body shop and fears the union
would throw a wrench into a system that works well. He plans to
vote 'no' and thinks a majority of his colleagues will, too.
"It seems like most people in the body shop don't want a
union," Didona said. "From what I've heard, assembly is 50-50
and the paint shop is, too."
Former Teamster Edward Hunter, 42, sees the existence of the
middle class at stake, and he will vote for the union.
If the UAW loses this week's vote, "In another year, if they
want to try again, I'm certainly going to support" another
election, he said.
UAW President Bob King's "whole strategy is on the line,"
said Sean McAlinden, chief economist at the Michigan-based
Center for Automotive Research.
McAlinden said King, who will step down this summer, has
focused more attention than his predecessors on forging
alliances with overseas labor organizations such as Germany's
powerful IG Metall, which holds several seats on VW's
supervisory board and helped bring VW management and the UAW
together.
King also has said the UAW's future depends on organizing
foreign-owned plants in the South, including Daimler AG's
20-year-old Mercedes-Benz factory in Vance, Alabama.
If the UAW wins in Chattanooga, outside labor experts expect
its next target will be Mercedes-Benz and its Vance plant.
"My perception is that Mercedes-Benz has not been as
welcoming as Volkswagen," said labor adviser Arthur Schwartz. He
noted that "IG Metall does not have the same relationship with
Mercedes-Benz as they do with Volkswagen," and thus may have
less clout in Alabama.
IG Metall said it would not comment until after the
Chattanooga vote is concluded.
In Germany, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on
Tuesday he was neutral on whether there should be UAW
representation at the Vance plant, which opened in 1997 between
Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.
"In the U.S., there is the principle of neutrality and we
stick to this," Zetsche said. "Depending on how the vote goes in
Chattanooga, it may have an influence on other plants. We will
have to wait and see."
According to CAR's McAlinden, Mercedes workers at the Vance
plant are among the highest-paid U.S. assembly workers.
The last big vote at a Southern auto plant, in 2001 at
Nissan Motor Co's plant outside Nashville, went horribly wrong
for the union. King, then a UAW vice president in charge of
organizing, expressed confidence in the final days leading up to
the election, but the union lost by a 2-1 margin.
Ahead of the VW vote in Chattanooga, UAW and anti-UAW
workers this week were at the plant exits handing out leaflets,
with anti-union representatives also giving away T-shirts.
Josh Graham, a 46-year-old team leader, said he planned to
vote against the union: "I have a very negative opinion of the
UAW. The reason we are down here is because of (the foreign auto
companies) wanting to avoid the unions."
But if the UAW wins the vote, he added, "I'll probably
join."
If the UAW is victorious, even its supporters will not be
required to join the union because Tennessee, like many of its
neighbors, is a right-to-work state. That means membership is
voluntary even if workers have voted in favor of union
representation.
It also means the UAW could face a second wrenching campaign
to convince VW workers to join the union and pay dues, which are
equal to two hours of monthly regular pay and could rise to 2.5
hours later this year.