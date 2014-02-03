Feb 3 Volkswagen AG said on Monday that workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant will vote on Feb. 12-14 to determine whether they should be represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The election will be conducted by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, VW said.

The 1,550 blue-collar workers at the plant will vote on whether the UAW should represent them in negotiations about wages and benefits, said a UAW official.

The UAW and Volkswagen want to establish a works council at the plant, which will represent both blue- and white-collar workers, as well as have U.S. union representation of the blue-collar workers.

"Volkswagen is committed to neutrality and calls upon all third parties to honor the principle of neutrality," said Frank Fischer, chief executive of the Chattanooga plant.