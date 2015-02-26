WASHINGTON Feb 26 A measure that would offer
financial incentives for auto industry employees to expose
safety defects won unanimous backing from a U.S. Senate panel on
Thursday.
The vote by 13 Republican and Democratic members of the
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee sends
legislation to the floor of the Senate that would allow
whistleblowers to share in auto company penalty payments. The
measure follows controversies over defective General Motors Co
ignition switches and Takata Corp air bag
inflators.
An aide to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell could
not say when a vote might be scheduled. If brought to a vote and
approved by the full chamber, the bill would move on to the U.S.
House of Representatives for consideration.
Under the legislation, employees and contractors for
automakers, parts suppliers and car dealerships could receive up
to 30 percent of penalties resulting from a federal enforcement
action totaling more than $1 million - if they share original
information on product defects or reporting violations with the
U.S. Transportation Department or Justice Department.
Trade groups representing the auto industry had no immediate
comment.
Thursday's vote follows revelations in two deadly auto
product cases.
GM agreed to pay a $35 million fine last year over its
delayed reporting of an ignition switch problem that has
resulted in 379 death claims and thousands of injury claims.
Last week, the government slapped a $14,000-a-day fine on
Takata for failing to fully cooperate with its probe of air bag
inflators that have been linked to at least six deaths and
dozens of injuries..
"This legislation will be a powerful tool to help ensure
that problems regarding known safety defects are promptly
reported to safety regulators," said the committee's Republican
chairman, Senator John Thune of South Dakota.
The bill was modeled after existing whistleblower
protections that encourage individuals to share information with
the Internal Revenue Service and the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Senate aides said.
