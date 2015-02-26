(Adds industry response in paragraph 5)
WASHINGTON Feb 26 A measure that would offer
financial incentives for auto industry employees to expose
safety defects won unanimous backing from a U.S. Senate panel on
Thursday.
The vote by 13 Republican and Democratic members of the
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee sends the
legislation, which would allow whistleblowers to share in auto
company penalty payments, to the floor of the Senate.
The measure follows controversies over defective General
Motors Co ignition switches and Takata Corp air
bag inflators.
An aide to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell could
not say when a vote might be scheduled. If brought to a vote and
approved by the full chamber, the bill would move on to the U.S.
House of Representatives for consideration.
Under the legislation, employees and contractors for
automakers, parts suppliers and car dealerships could receive up
to 30 percent of penalties resulting from a federal enforcement
action totaling more than $1 million - if they share original
information on product defects or reporting violations with the
U.S. Transportation Department or Justice Department.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents
12 carmakers including GM, said the bill could speed recalls by
creating a new incentive for employees to report problems
internally as well as to regulators. "That is a good outcome for
vehicle owners," alliance spokesman Wade Newton said.
Thursday's vote follows revelations in two deadly auto
product cases.
GM agreed to pay a $35 million fine last year over its
delayed reporting of an ignition switch problem that has
resulted in 379 death claims and thousands of injury claims.
Last week, the government slapped a $14,000-a-day fine on
Takata for failing to fully cooperate with its probe of air bag
inflators that have been linked to at least six deaths and
dozens of injuries..
"This legislation will be a powerful tool to help ensure
that problems regarding known safety defects are promptly
reported to safety regulators," the committee's Republican
chairman, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, said.
The bill was modeled after existing whistleblower
protections that encourage individuals to share information with
the Internal Revenue Service and the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Senate aides said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andre Grenon and Leslie
Adler)