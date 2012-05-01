May 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through April of 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.

RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 191,280 172,062 +11.2 2 Toyota Camry 142,225 107,264 +32.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 126,387 121,797 +3.8 4 Nissan Altima 112,599 86,783 +29.7 5 Honda Civic 101,592 91,745 +10.7 6 Honda CR-V 98,214 79,116 +24.1 7 Honda Accord 96,517 94,375 +2.3 8 Toyota Corolla 93,232 100,890 -7.6 9 Dodge Ram P/U 88,590 70,419 +25.8 10 Toyota Prius 86,027 55,256 +55.7 11 Ford Fusion 85,559 86,212 -0.8 12 Ford Focus 85,468 54,336 +57.3 13 Chevrolet Malibu 80,456 73,446 +9.5 14 Hyundai Sonata 75,716 73,616 +2.9 15 Ford Escape 75,590 77,193 -2.1 16 Chevrolet Cruze 75,288 75,365 -0.1 17 Chevrolet Equinox 69,859 60,297 +15.9 18 Chevrolet Impala 65,342 70,612 -7.5 19 Hyundai Elantra 61,237 63,303 -3.3 20 Toyota RAV4 55,061 55,426 -0.7 (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)