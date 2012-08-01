The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in July 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.

Top 20 best-selling vehicles in U.S. in July RANK VEHICLE JULY LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 49,314 49,104 +0.4 2 Toyota Camry 29,913 27,016 +10.7 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 28,972 33,121 -12.5 4 Honda Accord 28,639 16,831 +70.2 5 Nissan Altima 26,602 21,340 +24.7 6 Honda Civic 25,004 14,006 +78.5 7 Dodge Ram P/U 23,824 20,311 +17.3 8 Toyota Corolla 23,640 17,577 +34.5 9 Ford Fusion 23,326 19,318 +20.7 10 Ford Escape 21,572 24,411 -11.6 11 Hyundai Sonata 20,978 20,884 +0.5 12 Honda CR-V 20,554 13,943 +47.4 13 Chevrolet Equinox 19,906 17,094 +16.5 14 Hyundai Elantra 18,512 15,181 +21.9 15 Toyota Prius 16,643 7,907 +110.5 16 Ford Focus 16,454 14,889 +10.5 17 Toyota RAV4 15,248 8,814 +73.0 18 Chevrolet Cruze 14,954 24,648 -39.3 19 Volkswagen Jetta 13,629 15,713 -13.3 20 Kia Optima 13,317 6,772 +96.6

Top 20 best-selling vehicles in U.S. through July RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 350,455 313,183 +11.9 2 Toyota Camry 243,816 174,485 +39.7 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 223,480 215,906 +3.5 4 Honda Civic 187,586 141,577 +32.5 5 Honda Accord 183,817 143,936 +27.7 6 Nissan Altima 183,703 153,182 +19.9 7 Toyota Corolla 175,366 154,324 +13.6 8 Honda CR-V 167,236 124,859 +33.9 9 Dodge Ram P/U 162,405 132,209 +22.8 10 Ford Fusion 160,175 151,004 +6.1 11 Chevrolet Malibu 153,782 142,312 +8.1 12 Ford Escape 148,739 147,018 +1.2 13 Ford Focus 147,877 112,913 +31.0 14 Toyota Prius 143,297 74,427 +92.5 15 Hyundai Sonata 138,390 135,898 +1.8 16 Chevrolet Equinox 130,796 112,932 +15.8 17 Chevrolet Cruze 128,838 147,620 -12.7 18 Hyundai Elantra 116,281 118,482 -1.9 19 Chevrolet Impala 107,854 110,971 -2.8 20 Toyota RAV4 104,686 81,969 +27.7 (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore)