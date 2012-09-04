Sept 4 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in August 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August RANK VEHICLE AUGUST LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 58,201 48,795 +19.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 38,295 36,832 +4.0 3 Toyota Camry 36,720 30,185 +21.6 4 Honda Accord 34,848 18,439 +89.0 5 Ford Escape 28,188 20,607 +36.8 6 Chevrolet Cruze 25,975 21,807 +19.1 7 Nissan Altima 25,889 23,016 +12.5 8 Dodge Ram P/U 25,215 21,242 +18.7 9 Honda Civic 24,897 12,083 +106.0 10 Toyota Corolla 24,311 16,420 +48.1 11 Honda CR-V 23,877 16,572 +44.1 12 Ford Fusion 21,690 17,925 +21.0 13 Toyota Prius 21,111 9,491 +122.4 14 Chevrolet Equinox 20,231 16,606 +21.8 15 Hyundai Sonata 19,624 20,682 -5.1 16 Ford Focus 19,073 14,093 +35.3 17 Hyundai Elantra 17,989 15,054 +19.5 18 Chevrolet Impala 17,066 13,329 +28.0 19 Dodge Caravan 16,428 12,172 +35.0 20 Toyota RAV4 15,685 6,502 +141.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 408,656 361,978 +12.9 2 Toyota Camry 280,536 204,670 +37.1 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 261,775 252,738 +3.6 4 Honda Accord 218,665 162,375 +34.7 5 Honda Civic 212,483 153,660 +38.3 6 Nissan Altima 209,592 176,198 +19.0 7 Toyota Corolla 199,677 170,744 +16.9 8 Honda CR-V 191,113 141,431 +35.1 9 Dodge Ram P/U 187,620 153,451 +22.3 10 Ford Fusion 181,865 168,929 +7.7 11 Ford Escape 176,927 167,625 +5.5 12 Chevrolet Malibu 168,277 160,152 +5.1 13 Ford Focus 166,950 127,006 +31.5 14 Toyota Prius 164,408 83,918 +95.9 15 Hyundai Sonata 158,014 156,580 +0.9 16 Chevrolet Cruze 154,813 169,427 -8.6 17 Chevrolet Equinox 151,027 129,538 +16.6 18 Hyundai Elantra 134,270 133,536 +0.5 19 Chevrolet Impala 124,920 124,300 +0.5 20 Toyota RAV4 120,371 88,471 +36.1