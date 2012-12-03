Dec 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in November of 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November RANK VEHICLE NOVEMBER LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 56,299 47,740 +17.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 30,674 34,251 -10.4 3 Honda Civic 30,075 17,133 +75.5 4 Toyota Camry 28,765 23,440 +22.7 5 Honda Accord 26,248 14,355 +82.8 6 Dodge Ram P/U 24,337 19,739 +23.3 7 Toyota Corolla 22,616 16,115 +40.3 8 Honda CR-V 22,333 16,426 +36.0 9 Ford Escape 20,970 21,823 -3.9 10 Nissan Altima 20,305 20,613 -1.5 11 Ford Focus 18,312 11,735 +56.0 12 Hyundai Sonata 17,660 15,668 +12.7 13 Chevrolet Equinox 16,821 14,936 +12.6 14 Chevrolet Cruze 16,807 13,238 +27.0 15 Toyota Prius 16,505 15,208 +8.5 16 Hyundai Elantra 15,923 12,414 +28.3 17 Ford Fusion 15,125 19,912 -24.0 18 Ford Explorer 14,456 12,888 +12.2 19 Volkswagen Jetta 14,259 12,891 +10.6 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 13,619 13,545 +0.5 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 576,529 516,639 +11.6 2 Toyota Camry 373,479 275,004 +35.8 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 367,613 367,343 +0.1 4 Honda Accord 302,444 217,958 +38.8 5 Honda Civic 284,791 200,690 +41.9 6 Nissan Altima 278,968 243,005 +14.8 7 Toyota Corolla 266,268 219,250 +21.4 8 Dodge Ram P/U 263,152 218,749 +20.3 9 Honda CR-V 255,919 196,787 +30.0 10 Ford Escape 240,877 228,719 +5.3 11 Ford Focus 223,318 161,436 +38.3 12 Ford Fusion 221,980 226,445 -2.0 13 Toyota Prius 216,619 119,459 +81.3 14 Chevrolet Cruze 216,528 215,057 +0.7 15 Hyundai Sonata 209,779 208,621 +0.6 16 Chevrolet Malibu 199,321 191,774 +3.9 17 Chevrolet Equinox 199,070 175,079 +13.7 18 Hyundai Elantra 183,010 173,336 +5.6 19 Chevrolet Impala 159,710 160,955 -0.8 20 Toyota RAV4 157,526 118,130 +33.3