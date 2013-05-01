May 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through April of 2013 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE APRIL LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 59,030 47,453 +24.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 39,395 30,749 +28.1 3 Honda Accord 33,538 35,385 -5.2 4 Toyota Camry 31,710 36,820 -13.9 5 Dodge Ram P/U 31,409 21,126 +48.7 6 Ford Fusion 26,722 21,610 +23.7 7 Honda CR-V 26,519 23,627 +12.2 8 Honda Civic 26,453 24,423 +8.3 9 Ford Escape 25,826 16,986 +52.0 10 Hyundai Elantra 24,445 16,836 +45.2 11 Toyota Corolla 24,273 24,804 -2.1 12 Ford Focus 22,557 19,425 +16.1 13 Chevrolet Cruze 22,032 18,205 +21.0 14 Nissan Altima 21,991 16,239 +35.4 15 Chevrolet Malibu 21,734 21,906 -0.8 16 Chevrolet Equinox 20,965 18,282 +14.7 17 Toyota Prius 19,889 25,168 -21.0 18 Toyota RAV4 18,541 15,196 +22.0 19 Hyundai Sonata 16,077 20,521 -21.7 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 15,003 11,834 +26.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 227,873 191,280 +19.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 156,044 126,387 +23.5 3 Toyota Camry 132,540 142,225 -6.8 4 Honda Accord 121,965 96,517 +26.4 5 Dodge Ram P/U 109,003 88,590 +23.0 6 Nissan Altima 108,943 112,599 -3.2 7 Ford Fusion 107,280 85,559 +25.4 8 Toyota Corolla 104,517 93,232 +12.1 9 Ford Escape 98,809 75,590 +30.7 10 Honda Civic 98,712 101,592 -2.8 11 Honda CR-V 91,893 98,214 -6.4 12 Ford Focus 84,455 85,468 -1.2 13 Chevrolet Equinox 79,834 69,859 +14.3 14 Hyundai Elantra 78,991 61,237 +29.0 15 Chevrolet Cruze 77,763 75,288 +3.3 16 Toyota Prius 75,613 86,027 -12.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 70,913 80,456 -11.9 18 Hyundai Sonata 63,362 75,716 -16.3 19 Ford Explorer 62,853 47,037 +33.6 20 Toyota RAV4 59,954 55,061 +8.9