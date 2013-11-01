Nov 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October RANK VEHICLE OCTOBER LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 63,803 56,497 +12.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,660 38,739 +10.1 3 Ram P/U 29,846 25,222 +18.3 4 Toyota Camry 29,144 29,926 -2.6 5 Honda Civic 27,328 20,687 +32.1 6 Honda Accord 25,162 28,349 -11.2 7 Toyota Corolla 23,637 20,949 +12.8 8 Honda CR-V 22,554 20,205 +11.6 9 Ford Escape 22,253 19,832 +12.2 10 Nissan Altima 21,785 24,623 -11.5 11 Ford Fusion 21,740 12,690 +71.3 12 Hyundai Sonata 19,872 16,773 +18.5 13 Toyota RAV4 17,590 10,936 +60.8 14 Chevrolet Equinox 17,163 15,387 +11.5 15 GMC Sierra P/U 16,503 14,568 +13.3 16 Chevrolet Cruze 16,087 19,121 -15.9 17 Chevrolet Malibu 15,746 9,629 +63.5 18 Toyota Prius 15,623 16,774 -6.9 19 Ford Focus 15,108 18,320 -17.5 20 Hyundai Elantra 14,876 14,512 +2.5 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 623,309 520,230 +19.8 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 403,435 336,939 +19.7 3 Toyota Camry 348,134 344,714 +1.0 4 Honda Accord 307,264 276,196 +11.2 5 Ram P/U 292,633 238,815 +22.5 6 Honda Civic 280,889 254,716 +10.3 7 Nissan Altima 271,303 258,663 +4.9 8 Toyota Corolla 257,184 243,652 +5.6 9 Honda CR-V 251,636 233,586 +7.7 10 Ford Escape 250,543 219,907 +13.9 11 Ford Fusion 248,033 206,855 +19.9 12 Chevrolet Cruze 211,862 199,721 +6.1 13 Ford Focus 203,762 205,006 -0.6 14 Chevrolet Equinox 202,583 182,249 +11.2 15 Toyota Prius 202,379 200,114 +1.1 16 Toyota RAV4 177,832 145,103 +22.6 17 Hyundai Sonata 172,574 192,119 -10.2 18 Chevrolet Malibu 170,696 189,094 -9.7 19 Hyundai Elantra 167,087 167,087 0.0 20 GMC Sierra P/U 152,173 126,749 +20.1