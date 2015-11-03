Nov 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October RANK VEHICLE Oct-15 Oct-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,500 63,410 +3.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 51,647 46,966 +10.0 3 Ram P/U 40,931 39,834 +2.8 4 Toyota Camry 34,781 33,164 +4.9 5 Honda Accord 30,121 27,128 +11.0 6 Honda CR-V 29,032 29,257 -0.8 7 Toyota RAV4 28,256 21,524 +31.3 8 Toyota Corolla 27,951 24,959 +12.0 9 Honda Civic 27,789 24,154 +15.0 10 Nissan Rogue 24,939 14,685 +69.8 11 Chevrolet Malibu 24,725 11,131 +122.1 12 Ford Escape 24,719 24,919 -0.8 13 Ford Fusion 23,668 22,846 +3.6 14 Chevrolet Equinox 22,086 17,603 +25.5 15 Nissan Altima 20,948 23,544 -11.0 16 Ford Explorer 18,748 14,455 +29.7 17 GMC Sierra P/U 18,521 18,564 -0.2 18 Ford Focus 16,423 13,733 +19.6 19 Hyundai Sonata 16,071 15,563 +3.3 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,050 14,993 +7.0 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 629,951 620,447 +1.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 492,551 429,119 +14.8 3 Ram P/U 371,574 359,702 +3.3 4 Toyota Camry 361,111 368,142 -1.9 5 Toyota Corolla 306,693 283,764 +8.1 6 Honda Accord 294,935 331,510 -11.0 7 Honda CR-V 288,531 270,272 +6.8 8 Nissan Altima 283,372 280,479 +1.0 9 Honda Civic 277,538 277,584 0.0 10 Ford Escape 257,731 255,081 +1.0 11 Toyota RAV4 256,178 223,593 +14.6 12 Ford Fusion 255,143 263,431 -3.1 13 Nissan Rogue 238,146 169,253 +40.7 14 Chevrolet Equinox 236,128 202,408 +16.7 15 Hyundai Elantra 209,830 189,161 +10.9 16 Chevrolet Cruze 193,680 232,403 -16.7 17 Ford Explorer 190,276 157,758 +20.6 18 Ford Focus 180,287 189,889 -5.1 19 GMC Sierra P/U 180,174 165,853 +8.6 20 Hyundai Sonata 173,751 180,497 -3.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)