March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in February RANK VEHICLE Feb-16 Feb-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 60,697 55,236 +9.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,136 45,395 -5.0 3 Ram P/U 38,555 31,298 +23.2 4 Toyota Camry 32,405 32,942 -1.6 5 Toyota Corolla 29,342 27,839 +5.4 6 Nissan Altima 28,320 28,474 -0.5 7 Honda Civic 27,707 21,038 +31.7 8 Honda Accord 25,785 21,616 +19.3 9 Toyota RAV4 25,523 21,943 +16.3 10 Ford Fusion 25,442 22,732 +11.9 11 Honda CR-V 25,250 22,298 +13.2 12 Ford Escape 23,854 20,915 +14.1 13 Nissan Rogue 21,561 21,419 +0.7 14 Chevrolet Malibu 21,418 13,971 +53.3 15 Nissan Sentra 20,599 15,354 +34.2 16 Ford Explorer 20,014 17,027 +17.5 17 Chevrolet Equinox 19,825 21,723 -8.7 18 Ford Focus 18,620 14,019 +32.8 19 Hyundai Sonata 17,470 13,987 +24.9 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 15,380 13,756 +11.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 112,237 109,606 +2.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 80,999 81,501 -0.6 3 Ram P/U 68,493 59,916 +14.3 4 Toyota Camry 59,253 59,705 -0.8 5 Honda Civic 54,448 39,737 +37.0 6 Toyota Corolla 51,704 55,196 -6.3 7 Nissan Altima 50,476 54,882 -8.0 8 Toyota RAV4 47,077 41,767 +12.7 9 Honda Accord 46,550 42,627 +9.2 10 Ford Fusion 45,319 42,426 +6.8 11 Honda CR-V 44,458 45,509 -2.3 12 Ford Escape 43,073 40,969 +5.1 13 Nissan Rogue 41,323 37,068 +11.5 14 Chevrolet Equinox 38,399 41,278 -7.0 15 Nissan Sentra 36,743 29,749 +23.5 16 Chevrolet Malibu 36,164 25,849 +39.9 17 Ford Explorer 34,280 32,022 +7.1 18 Hyundai Sonata 32,679 26,350 +24.0 19 Ford Focus 31,597 32,497 -2.8 20 GMC Sierra P/U 29,583 27,778 +6.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)