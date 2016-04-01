April 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March RANK VEHICLE Mar-16 Mar-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 73,884 67,706 +9.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 47,966 45,193 +6.1 3 Ram P/U 44,874 41,595 +7.9 4 Toyota Camry 36,991 40,800 -9.3 5 Nissan Altima 34,856 31,993 +8.9 6 Honda Civic 32,855 26,985 +21.8 7 Toyota Corolla 32,556 35,532 -8.4 8 Honda Accord 30,523 26,018 +17.3 9 Ford Fusion 29,675 29,044 +2.2 10 Toyota RAV4 29,045 25,243 +15.1 11 Hyundai Sonata 28,778 18,340 +56.9 12 Ford Escape 28,521 26,303 +8.4 13 Nissan Rogue 27,713 27,418 +1.1 14 Honda CR-V 26,730 27,618 -3.2 15 Nissan Sentra 26,201 21,277 +23.1 16 Chevrolet Malibu 22,058 16,552 +33.3 17 Ford Explorer 21,605 20,765 +4.0 18 GMC Sierra P/U 21,548 17,395 +23.9 19 Chevrolet Equinox 21,480 24,335 -11.7 20 Ford Focus 18,618 20,497 -9.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 186,121 177,312 +5.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 128,965 126,694 +1.8 3 Ram P/U 113,367 101,511 +11.7 4 Toyota Camry 96,244 100,505 -4.2 5 Honda Civic 87,303 66,722 +30.8 6 Nissan Altima 85,332 86,875 -1.8 7 Toyota Corolla 84,260 90,728 -7.1 8 Honda Accord 77,073 68,645 +12.3 9 Toyota RAV4 76,122 67,010 +13.6 10 Ford Fusion 74,994 71,470 +4.9 11 Ford Escape 71,594 67,272 +6.4 12 Honda CR-V 71,188 73,127 -2.7 13 Nissan Rogue 69,036 64,486 +7.1 14 Nissan Sentra 62,944 51,026 +23.4 15 Hyundai Sonata 61,457 44,690 +37.5 16 Chevrolet Equinox 59,879 65,613 -8.7 17 Chevrolet Malibu 58,222 42,401 +37.3 18 Ford Explorer 55,885 52,787 +5.9 19 GMC Sierra P/U 51,131 45,173 +13.2 20 Ford Focus 50,215 52,994 -5.2 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)