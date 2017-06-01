June 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May RANK VEHICLE MAY 17 MAY 16 PCT CHANGE 1 Ford F-Series P/U 76,027 67,412 +12.8 2 Ram P/U 44,850 38,569 +16.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,804 45,035 -2.7 4 Toyota RAV4 38,356 32,261 +18.9 5 Honda Accord 33,547 31,949 +5.0 6 Toyota Corolla 32,937 36,615 -10.0 7 Toyota Camry 32,547 36,916 -11.8 8 Nissan Rogue 32,533 27,428 +18.6 9 Honda CR-V 32,186 29,359 +9.6 10 Honda Civic 31,989 35,396 -9.6 11 Ford Escape 27,830 30,861 -9.8 12 Nissan Altima 23,994 28,404 -15.5 13 Ford Explorer 22,715 18,813 +20.7 14 Ford Fusion 21,603 24,589 -12.1 15 Chevrolet Equinox 20,908 21,252 -1.6 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 20,726 18,205 +13.8 17 Chevrolet Malibu 20,718 24,202 -14.4 18 Jeep Wrangler 19,931 19,558 +1.9 19 Nissan Sentra 18,371 20,204 -9.1 20 Toyota Highlander 18,115 14,783 +22.5 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May RANK VEHICLE YTD 2017 YTD 2016 PCT CHANGE 1 Ford F-Series P/U 351,965 324,307 +8.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 212,425 223,990 -5.2 3 Ram P/U 207,370 192,131 +7.9 4 Nissan Rogue 161,340 119,637 +34.9 5 Honda CR-V 158,914 129,460 +22.8 6 Toyota RAV4 150,646 138,535 +8.7 7 Toyota Camry 147,434 167,200 -11.8 8 Toyota Corolla 145,476 158,754 -8.4 9 Honda Civic 144,854 158,030 -8.3 10 Honda Accord 130,300 140,548 -7.3 11 Ford Escape 129,805 126,375 +2.7 12 Nissan Altima 118,242 142,220 -16.9 13 Chevrolet Equinox 104,272 101,738 +2.5 14 Ford Explorer 97,157 94,981 +2.3 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 96,203 83,631 +15.0 16 Chevrolet Cruze 92,360 68,065 +35.7 17 Nissan Sentra 90,040 102,293 -12.0 18 Ford Fusion 89,086 120,313 -26.0 19 Hyundai Elantra 86,955 73,892 +17.7 20 GMC Sierra P/U 83,410 89,304 -6.6 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)