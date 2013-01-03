Jan 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through December of 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in December RANK VEHICLE DECEMBER LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 68,787 68,278 +0.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 50,699 47,787 +6.1 3 Honda Civic 33,118 20,545 +61.2 4 Toyota Camry 31,407 33,506 -6.3 5 Dodge Ram P/U 30,211 26,013 +16.1 6 Honda Accord 29,428 17,667 +66.6 7 Honda CR-V 25,733 21,586 +19.2 8 Toyota Corolla 24,679 21,009 +17.5 9 Nissan Altima 23,966 25,976 -7.7 10 Ford Focus 22,604 14,281 +58.3 11 Chevrolet Cruze 21,230 16,675 +27.3 12 Hyundai Sonata 20,826 17,340 +20.1 13 Ford Escape 20,131 25,574 -21.3 14 Toyota Prius 20,040 17,004 +17.9 15 Chevrolet Equinox 19,551 18,195 +7.5 16 Ford Fusion 19,283 21,622 -10.8 17 Hyundai Elantra 19,024 13,025 +46.1 18 GMC Sierra P/U 18,710 16,495 +13.4 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,121 17,346 -1.3 20 Ford Explorer 16,695 13,872 +20.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through December RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 645,316 584,917 +10.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 418,312 415,130 +0.8 3 Toyota Camry 404,886 308,510 +31.2 4 Honda Accord 331,872 235,625 +40.8 5 Honda Civic 317,909 221,235 +43.7 6 Nissan Altima 302,934 268,981 +12.6 7 Dodge Ram P/U 293,363 244,762 +19.9 8 Toyota Corolla 290,947 240,259 +21.1 9 Honda CR-V 281,652 218,373 +29.0 10 Ford Escape 261,008 254,293 +2.6 11 Ford Focus 245,922 175,717 +40.0 12 Ford Fusion 241,263 248,067 -2.7 13 Chevrolet Cruze 237,758 231,732 +2.6 14 Toyota Prius 236,659 136,463 +73.4 15 Hyundai Sonata 230,605 225,961 +2.1 16 Chevrolet Equinox 218,621 193,274 +13.1 17 Chevrolet Malibu 210,951 204,808 +3.0 18 Hyundai Elantra 202,034 186,361 +8.4 19 Toyota RAV4 171,877 132,237 +30.0 20 Volkswagen Jetta 170,424 177,360 -3.9