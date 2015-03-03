March 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE FEB 2015 FEB 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 55,236 55,882 -1.2 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,395 36,584 +24.1 3 Toyota Camry 32,942 28,998 +13.6 4 Ram P/U 31,298 29,303 +6.8 5 Nissan Altima 28,474 30,849 -7.7 6 Toyota Corolla 27,839 25,299 +10.0 7 Ford Fusion 22,732 23,898 -4.9 8 Honda CR-V 22,298 20,759 +7.4 9 Toyota RAV4 21,943 16,451 +33.4 10 Chevrolet Equinox 21,723 21,587 +0.6 11 Honda Accord 21,616 24,622 -12.2 12 Nissan Rogue 21,419 17,197 +24.6 13 Honda Civic 21,038 21,575 -2.5 14 Ford Escape 20,915 23,145 -9.6 15 Chevrolet Cruze 18,301 21,836 -16.2 16 Ford Explorer 17,027 12,921 +31.8 17 Chrysler 200 15,805 12,046 +31.2 18 Hyundai Elantra 15,708 16,393 -4.2 19 Nissan Sentra 15,354 12,339 +24.4 20 GMC Sierra P/U 15,157 14,232 +6.5 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through February RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 109,606 102,418 +7.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 81,501 65,510 +24.4 3 Ram P/U 59,916 54,374 +10.2 4 Toyota Camry 59,705 52,330 +14.1 5 Toyota Corolla 55,196 48,052 +14.9 6 Nissan Altima 54,882 53,364 +2.8 7 Honda CR-V 45,509 38,991 +16.7 8 Honda Accord 42,627 45,226 -5.7 9 Ford Fusion 42,426 44,615 -4.9 10 Toyota RAV4 41,767 33,331 +25.3 11 Chevrolet Equinox 41,278 36,134 +14.2 12 Ford Escape 40,969 42,604 -3.8 13 Honda Civic 39,737 43,399 -8.4 14 Nissan Rogue 37,068 31,028 +19.5 15 Chevrolet Cruze 36,994 38,664 -4.3 16 Ford Focus 32,497 27,929 +16.4 17 Ford Explorer 32,022 24,617 +30.1 18 Chrysler 200 29,962 22,958 +30.5 19 Nissan Sentra 29,749 21,466 +38.6 20 Hyundai Elantra 27,948 31,719 -11.9 (Compiled by Nagamani L in Bengaluru)