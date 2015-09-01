Sept 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in August as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August RANK VEHICLE AUG-15 AUG-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 71,332 68,109 +4.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 54,977 49,201 +11.7 3 Ram P/U 45,310 43,775 +3.5 4 Honda Accord 40,931 51,075 -19.9 5 Toyota Camry 37,592 44,043 -14.6 6 Honda CR-V 34,771 34,079 +2.0 7 Nissan Altima 32,327 32,153 +0.5 8 Honda Civic 32,031 34,032 -5.9 9 Toyota Corolla 31,726 33,088 -4.1 10 Toyota RAV4 30,534 35,614 -14.3 11 Ford Escape 28,870 28,996 -0.4 12 Ford Fusion 28,270 29,452 -4.0 13 Nissan Rogue 27,665 21,419 +29.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 25,211 21,387 +17.9 15 Hyundai Elantra 22,405 22,845 -1.9 16 Hyundai Sonata 21,818 21,092 +3.4 17 Ford Explorer 21,658 17,748 +22.0 18 GMC Sierra P/U 21,241 19,847 +7.0 19 Jeep Wrangler 18,160 17,988 +1.0 20 Toyota Prius 17,757 23,437 -24.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 494,800 497,174 -0.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 387,179 331,977 +16.6 3 Ram P/U 294,045 283,256 +3.8 4 Toyota Camry 291,843 306,471 -4.8 5 Toyota Corolla 252,106 238,275 +5.8 6 Nissan Altima 238,200 235,260 +1.2 7 Honda Accord 231,173 271,426 -14.8 8 Honda CR-V 229,574 217,293 +5.7 9 Honda Civic 221,471 231,167 -4.2 10 Ford Fusion 206,533 218,892 -5.6 11 Ford Escape 204,539 208,444 -1.9 12 Toyota RAV4 200,818 179,345 +12.0 13 Chevrolet Equinox 192,505 167,539 +14.9 14 Nissan Rogue 188,143 137,339 +37.0 15 Hyundai Elantra 173,238 157,555 +10.0 16 Chevrolet Cruze 163,938 189,699 -13.6 17 Ford Explorer 152,523 129,533 +17.7 18 Ford Focus 150,427 160,759 -6.4 19 GMC Sierra P/U 141,899 130,526 +8.7 20 Hyundai Sonata 141,556 150,016 -5.6 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)